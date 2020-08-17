Alliance Global Partners Increases GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Price Target to $17.00

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $257,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,586 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $92,248.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,156,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

