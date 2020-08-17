Alleghany Corp DE Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alleghany Corp DE decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

