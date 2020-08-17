Alembic Global Advisors Upgrades Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Overweight

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. 1,938,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,708. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 241,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.