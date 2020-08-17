Airbloc Market Cap Tops $3.74 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Airbloc token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx and Bilaxy. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.01872719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00194673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134276 BTC.

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

