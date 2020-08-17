Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $289.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.