AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVAV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

