Aegis Boosts Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target to $1.65

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its target price boosted by Aegis from $1.40 to $1.65 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.93.

MBII opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.25. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 132.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

