Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Adshares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $4,895.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.01872719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00194673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134276 BTC.

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,220 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

