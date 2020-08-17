Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $100.00 at MKM Partners

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.03.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 152.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 197.9% during the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 373,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,245 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 308.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 569,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after buying an additional 429,728 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 142.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.