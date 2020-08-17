Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $230.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $232.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

