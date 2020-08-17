7,275 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Square by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Square by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 7.1% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $144.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.97 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $1,834,779. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

