58,895 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $63.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

