51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. 51job has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

