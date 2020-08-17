$51.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report sales of $51.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $54.24 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $47.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $165.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.99 billion to $167.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.69 billion to $180.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $337.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.73 and a 200 day moving average of $309.00. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $268.77 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

