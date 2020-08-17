4,800 Shares in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,101,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,375 shares of company stock worth $12,444,526. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

