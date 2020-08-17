4,043 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 381.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

