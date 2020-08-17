1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Raised to $36.00

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target lifted by Truist from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.28. 1life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

