19,100 Shares in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 786.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.82. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.