1,368,987 Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,368,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.70. 44,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

