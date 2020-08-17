$0.92 EPS Expected for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. Royal Gold posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $131.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

