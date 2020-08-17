-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.22).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 262,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.76. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.