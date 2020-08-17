$0.42 EPS Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Evertec posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Evertec by 38.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Evertec has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

