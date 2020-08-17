$0.30 EPS Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.20. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 805,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $54.85 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.