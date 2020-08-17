-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for resTORbio’s earnings. resTORbio reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover resTORbio.

Get resTORbio alerts:

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

The firm has a market cap of $89.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. resTORbio has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TORC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 371.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in resTORbio by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on resTORbio (TORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.