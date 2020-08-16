Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYME. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 28.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

