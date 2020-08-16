Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZSAN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

ZSAN stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.73.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

