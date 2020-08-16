Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Zoetis worth $97,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,920,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

