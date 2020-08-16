Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

