ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 650.38 and a beta of 1.67. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

