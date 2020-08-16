Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ensign Group’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its growth has been driven by its expertise in acquiring real estate or leasing post-acute care operations and transforming them into market leaders.Its spin-off of its home health and hospice business is expected to help it meet the patients' requirements as well as enhance shareholder's value. Its solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholder value. The company raised its 2020 guidance, which should instill investor's confidence in the stock. However, it has been suffering from rising expenses that keep draining its bottom line. Decline in occupancy remains a concern. Its adjusted operating earnings of 78 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8% and improved 44.4% year over year owing to revenues.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $175,624. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 69,380 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $2,033,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 621.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

