Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GAN (NYSE:GAN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:GAN opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

