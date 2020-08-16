Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

