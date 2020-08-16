Zacks Investment Research Lowers Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

MAIN stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 66.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

