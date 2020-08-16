Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.23.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,655,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,784,000 after buying an additional 199,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,314,000 after buying an additional 131,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $127,701,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.