Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

