Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 179,950 shares of company stock worth $4,358,357 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,704,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.