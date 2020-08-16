Zacks Investment Research Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BPMP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of BPMP opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 276,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

