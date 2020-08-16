Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $3.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target lowered by Zacks Investment Research to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Macquarie restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

AMC opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $577.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

