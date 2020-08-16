Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.