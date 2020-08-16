Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.

DEA opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,629,000 after buying an additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

