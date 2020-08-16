Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIR. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

CIR stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

