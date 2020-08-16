Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $277.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day moving average is $184.57. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

