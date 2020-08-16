Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.50. Store Capital reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOR. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Store Capital by 660.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Store Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Store Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

