Zacks: Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,510 shares of company stock valued at $245,485 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.