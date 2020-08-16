Zacks: Analysts Expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.90). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 239.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Cellectis by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $4,923,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 136.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $17.12 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $749.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.