Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 89.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.04. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,143,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690,404 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,073,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

