Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.49%.

DLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

