Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03 and a beta of 1.05.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

