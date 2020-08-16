YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

YY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YY from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of YY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of YY stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. YY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. YY had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that YY will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in YY by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,056,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,288,000 after purchasing an additional 276,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 31.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YY by 20.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,005,000 after purchasing an additional 455,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 0.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

