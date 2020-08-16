YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. HSBC lowered shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YPF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in YPF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in YPF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.71. YPF has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

